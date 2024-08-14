Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PIFYF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 140,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,220. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

