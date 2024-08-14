Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PIFYF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 140,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,220. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.