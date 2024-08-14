Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.65

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 377053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

