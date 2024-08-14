Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Decreased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $17,670,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. 807,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,618. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

