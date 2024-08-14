Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 634 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.47 million, a P/E ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

