Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 5.9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 878,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,762,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

