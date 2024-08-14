PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.12 and last traded at $173.33. Approximately 600,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,485,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.