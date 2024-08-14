PepGen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEPG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

PEPG stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $59,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PepGen by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PepGen by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PepGen by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

