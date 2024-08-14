PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. Maxim Group raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,630 shares of company stock worth $142,920 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

