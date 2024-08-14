Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 22,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PEB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,650. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

