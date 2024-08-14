Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.76. 1,387,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,063,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

