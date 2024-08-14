Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

NYSE BTU opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

