PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 208,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

