PAX Gold Price Reaches $2,448.77 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $460.09 million and $8.60 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,448.77 or 0.04150835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,888 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

