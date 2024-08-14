Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.83.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024 over the last ninety days. 38.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

