Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PAVS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

