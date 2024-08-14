Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PAVS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
