Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

POU traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.18. 2,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,606. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.08. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$457,950.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.94, for a total value of C$154,721.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$457,950.00. Insiders have sold 65,129 shares of company stock worth $2,085,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

