Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Paltalk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,353. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paltalk stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Paltalk worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

