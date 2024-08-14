Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 19,352,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,491,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.75, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 654.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

