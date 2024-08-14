Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,914,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,979. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

