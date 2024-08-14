Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 250,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

