Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Ouster Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ouster

NYSE:OUST opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,730.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ouster by 43.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 38.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

