Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$23.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$25.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,172. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

