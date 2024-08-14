Origin Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $37.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OBK

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.