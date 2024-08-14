ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. 925,355 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

