ORG Partners LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,108. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $159.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

