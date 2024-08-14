ORG Partners LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 517,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,710 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,085,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

