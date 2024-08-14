ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,075 Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 4,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.