ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.