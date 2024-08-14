ORG Partners LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 277.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. 835,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $159.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

