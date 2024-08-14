ORG Partners LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,990. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $173.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
