ORG Partners LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. 4,087,685 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

