ORG Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 779.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 19,061,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,418,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

