ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 696,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 146,799 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 19,011,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,541,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

