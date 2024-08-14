ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 776.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $261.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,326,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,896. The company has a market capitalization of $475.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.11 and a 200-day moving average of $273.77. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

