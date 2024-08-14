ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,537 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 2,120,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

