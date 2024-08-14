ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,797 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 17,247,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,195,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.