ORG Partners LLC Buys 8,794 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,640.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 135.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.54. 2,025,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.