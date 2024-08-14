ORG Partners LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

CHD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 811,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.