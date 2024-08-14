ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,529. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

