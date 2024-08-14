ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,991. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

