ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,408,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,372,000. Vox Royalty makes up 4.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned 24.70% of Vox Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vox Royalty by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOXR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 238,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,379. The company has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.01. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

