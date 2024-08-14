ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

PTIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,196. The stock has a market cap of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

