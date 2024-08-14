ORG Partners LLC Acquires 431 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 312.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.21. The company had a trading volume of 217,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,737. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.