Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,094. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchestra BioMed

In related news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on OBIO

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.