Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.51 Per Share

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON ORIT traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78.59 ($1.00). 867,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,045. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,895.00 and a beta of 0.17. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.80 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.68.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

