NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,645.31 or 1.00080517 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00055426 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

