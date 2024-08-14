NV5 Global, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NV5 Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $475,767. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

