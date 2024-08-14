Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 16,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,902. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

