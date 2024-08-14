Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
