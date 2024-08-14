Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

