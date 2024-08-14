Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
